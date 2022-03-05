Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hibbett Sports worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 731.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of HIBB opened at $49.06 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $101.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.95. The stock has a market cap of $671.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.03.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

HIBB has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hibbett Sports Profile (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.