Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) will report sales of $374.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $365.60 million to $398.60 million. Hexcel reported sales of $310.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HXL opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.11. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

