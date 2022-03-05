Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.00

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and traded as low as $12.53. Hexagon AB (publ) shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 433,745 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

