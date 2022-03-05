Herencia Resources (LON:HER) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Herencia Resources PLC (LON:HER – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Herencia Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 12,883,056 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.01.
About Herencia Resources (LON:HER)
