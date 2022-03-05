Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.44 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.17.

NYSE:HLF opened at $35.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.09. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares during the period.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

