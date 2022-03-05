Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED is an investment holding company and its core business comprises investment holding, property development, property investment and related businesses including project management, construction, property management, financial services and hotel operation. The Company focuses primarily on the Hong Kong market, but is also active in Mainland China where it has been steadily expanding its investments and scale of operations in recent years. Henderson Land holds a listed subsidiary – Henderson Investment Limited. Henderson Land also has three associated companies and one affiliated company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the SEHK). These associated companies and the affiliated company are: The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited and Towngas China Company Limited. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLDCY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 239,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,334. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. Henderson Land Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

