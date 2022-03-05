HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($105.73) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €87.41 ($98.21).

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €37.58 ($42.22) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €55.47 and its 200 day moving average price is €73.90. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €41.79 ($46.96) and a 1 year high of €97.50 ($109.55). The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

