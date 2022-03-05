Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 96.6% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of HLTOY traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLTOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €18.70 ($21.01) to €19.40 ($21.80) in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €19.00 ($21.35) to €20.00 ($22.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

