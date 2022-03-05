HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HQY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.82.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $84.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -747.61, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.05.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. HealthEquity’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

