Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

HCAT has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.15.

NASDAQ HCAT traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.19. 453,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,866. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.90. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,006.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $312,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,712 shares of company stock worth $2,482,451 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

