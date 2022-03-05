Head to Head Contrast: Rafael (NYSE:RFL) vs. Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Rafael has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rafael and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -3,864.53% -50.36% -45.95% Blue Ridge Real Estate 37.44% 26.56% 23.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.8% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Rafael shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rafael and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $3.97 million 12.98 -$24.54 million ($7.89) -0.32 Blue Ridge Real Estate $14.56 million 1.82 $5.45 million $2.23 4.93

Blue Ridge Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael. Rafael is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Ridge Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rafael and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Blue Ridge Real Estate beats Rafael on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rafael (Get Rating)

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate (Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co. engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment consists of investment properties leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Minnesota, Louisiana and Texas, recreational club activities and services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities, and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment consists of land sales, land purchases, timbering operations, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and a real estate development division. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, PA.

