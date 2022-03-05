Head to Head Contrast: Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) and Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF – Get Rating) and Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mongolia Energy and Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mongolia Energy $110.72 million 0.04 -$37.01 million N/A N/A Alpha Metallurgical Resources $1.65 billion 1.30 $154.52 million $9.58 12.12

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Mongolia Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Mongolia Energy and Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mongolia Energy N/A N/A N/A Alpha Metallurgical Resources 9.63% 324.63% 10.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mongolia Energy and Alpha Metallurgical Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mongolia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Metallurgical Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a consensus target price of $92.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.79%. Given Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Metallurgical Resources is more favorable than Mongolia Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpha Metallurgical Resources beats Mongolia Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mongolia Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mongolia Energy Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the exploration and development of energy and metal resources. Its businesses include the mining of coal, the production and sales of coal products, such as cleaned coking coal and steam coal, the provision of coal transportation services, as well as coal processing. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch. The CAPP-Thermal segment consists of underground thermal coal mine. The All Other segment includes general corporate overhead and corporate assets and liabilities, elimination of intersegment activity, and discontinued operations. The company was founded on June 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, TN.

