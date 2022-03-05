HC Wainwright Lowers Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target to $207.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $294.00 to $207.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 188.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVAX. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.86.

Get Novavax alerts:

NVAX opened at $71.72 on Thursday. Novavax has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $277.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.98.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($9.38). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Novavax will post -13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total transaction of $293,583.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,936 shares of company stock worth $3,551,788 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Novavax by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.