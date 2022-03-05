HC Wainwright Boosts Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Price Target to $14.00

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AGEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06. Agenus has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $747.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agenus will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

