HBW Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 171.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.48.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $180.84 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $178.97 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.68 and a 200 day moving average of $211.56. The company has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

