HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $184,000 in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,714,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,060,000 after acquiring an additional 409,472 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,405,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,711,000 after acquiring an additional 329,293 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 935,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,311,000 after acquiring an additional 78,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 417,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 427,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BAR stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96.

