HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Q3 Asset Management grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 76,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

