HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,409 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 395.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $356.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $84.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

