Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

HSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

HSC opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28. Harsco has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Harsco by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Harsco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

