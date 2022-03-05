Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,094.17 ($14.68). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,055.38 ($14.16), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.81) to GBX 1,250 ($16.77) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.64) to GBX 1,205 ($16.17) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($22.14) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.69) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,536.11 ($20.61).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,300.66. The company has a market cap of £4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 18.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 12.26 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Amy Stirling acquired 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($14.64) per share, with a total value of £24,852.98 ($33,346.28).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

