Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 46,229 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $99.59 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $104.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.18 and its 200-day moving average is $88.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.58.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

