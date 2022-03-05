Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,010 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 521.9% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 366,083 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 46.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after acquiring an additional 254,675 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 165.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 338,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 211,002 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,587,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 125.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 142,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $38.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Simply Good Foods (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.