Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,140 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in TC Energy by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TC Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,233 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in TC Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in TC Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 235,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.66.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

