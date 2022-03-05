Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $43,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,060,500,000 after acquiring an additional 81,712 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after buying an additional 55,303 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $594,766,000 after buying an additional 65,545 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after buying an additional 169,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $323.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.66 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.46.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,322 shares of company stock worth $538,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.25.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

