Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 150.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Balchem in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Balchem by 195.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $140.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.64. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $119.37 and a 12-month high of $174.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti raised Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Balchem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.25.

Balchem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.