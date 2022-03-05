Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Declares GBX 0.20 Dividend

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 35 ($0.47) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.17. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 25.99 ($0.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.60).
In other Hammerson news, insider Habib Annous acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £52,800 ($70,843.96). Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné acquired 306,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £101,226.84 ($135,820.26).
About Hammerson (Get Rating)
At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.