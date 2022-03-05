Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Declares GBX 0.20 Dividend

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 35 ($0.47) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.17. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 25.99 ($0.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.60).

Get Hammerson alerts:

In other Hammerson news, insider Habib Annous acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £52,800 ($70,843.96). Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné acquired 306,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £101,226.84 ($135,820.26).

HMSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 32.50 ($0.44) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.42) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 31.36 ($0.42).

About Hammerson (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.