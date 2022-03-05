Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Trading Down 1.6%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.89. 40,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 79,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$267.54 million and a PE ratio of 82.17.

In other Hamilton Thorne news, Director Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton sold 18,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$39,246.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,012,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,126,019. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,189 shares of company stock valued at $84,393.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.