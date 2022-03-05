Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Trading Down 1.6%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.89. 40,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 79,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report on Monday, November 22nd.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$267.54 million and a PE ratio of 82.17.
Hamilton Thorne Company Profile (CVE:HTL)
Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.
