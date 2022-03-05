Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives $32.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

HLMAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.20 target price on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Halma alerts:

Shares of HLMAF traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Halma has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.