Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alteryx by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,040,000 after purchasing an additional 894,582 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 21.6% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,100,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 195,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 333,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 251,705 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeff Horing bought 320,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.85. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

