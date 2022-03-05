Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Special Opportunities Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 97.4% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 189.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 47,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 30,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

In other news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 3,670 shares of company stock worth $53,902 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPE opened at $14.70 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%.

About Special Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.