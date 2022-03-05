Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Joint were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,453,000 after buying an additional 18,486 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after buying an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joint stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.87. The stock has a market cap of $505.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

