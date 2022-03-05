Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in GMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 15,722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of GMS by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

