Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,255 WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the third quarter valued at $6,524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPP by 16.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,421,000 after buying an additional 92,664 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the third quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WPP by 20.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,382,000 after buying an additional 55,807 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.48. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $61.07 and a 1 year high of $83.69.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.2505 dividend. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,155 ($15.50) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10) in a report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.98) to GBX 1,320 ($17.71) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $774.00.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

