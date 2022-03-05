Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Position Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.08% of Gritstone bio worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gritstone bio by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,282,000 after buying an additional 319,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,423,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 239,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 173,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Gritstone bio by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 53,519 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Gritstone bio stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $303.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.42. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

About Gritstone bio (Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.