Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.98 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $13.98 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,877.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.00 or 0.06739070 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.14 or 0.00260154 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.50 or 0.00736925 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00069651 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.43 or 0.00402353 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.52 or 0.00291981 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

