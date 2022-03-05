Greif (NYSE:GEF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greif had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Greif updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.300-$6.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.30-6.90 EPS.

Shares of GEF stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.19. The company had a trading volume of 243,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,744. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.78. Greif has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GEF shares. Bank of America downgraded Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

