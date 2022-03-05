Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) versus Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Head-To-Head Review

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) and Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Booker Minerals and Great Panther Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Panther Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Panther Mining has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and Great Panther Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -7.84% -7.84% Great Panther Mining -7.00% -18.44% -7.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Great Panther Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and Great Panther Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$480,000.00 ($0.12) -5.23 Great Panther Mining $260.80 million 0.34 $330,000.00 ($0.04) -6.29

Great Panther Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Booker Minerals. Great Panther Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Booker Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Great Panther Mining beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc. is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru. The Exploration segment includes the company’s mineral exploration and evaluation assets in Santa Rosa, El Horco, Plomo, and Argosy. The Corporate segment provides financial, human resources, and technical support to the three mining operations and Coricancha. The company was founded by Robert Alexander Archer on November 30, 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

