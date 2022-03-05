Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Announces Earnings Results

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.76. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after buying an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 25,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

