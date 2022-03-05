Grassi Investment Management Sells 17,475 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,475 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 229.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

FISV stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,570,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,031 shares of company stock worth $10,184,724 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.