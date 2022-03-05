Grassi Investment Management Buys 120 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $45.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,912.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,001. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,115.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,309.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.
In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
