Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-$0.880 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.50 million-$202.70 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

NASDAQ LOPE traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.55. 335,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,829. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.29. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth $2,914,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 24,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

