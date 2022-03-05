Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.580-$6.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $905 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.19 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.690-$1.710 EPS.

NASDAQ LOPE traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,829. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.29.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.