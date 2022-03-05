Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.690-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.50 million-$242.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.78 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.55. The stock had a trading volume of 335,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,829. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.29. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $2,914,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

