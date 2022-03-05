Graham (NYSE:GHM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GHM. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graham from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graham presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.18.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). Graham had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graham will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $98,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 5.0% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Graham by 20.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 8.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

