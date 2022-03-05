Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,713 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $32.71.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RELX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.90) to GBX 2,730 ($36.63) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.54) to GBX 2,600 ($34.89) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,788.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

