Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 247 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 27.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $7,772,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,127 shares of company stock worth $2,814,298 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.64.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $468.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $295.16 and a 52-week high of $472.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $396.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

