Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $57.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a PE ratio of 410.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

