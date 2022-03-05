Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 29.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,090,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,367,000 after buying an additional 251,113 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 128.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 24,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.11.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,750 shares of company stock worth $332,885. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DTE opened at $127.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $128.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.74.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

