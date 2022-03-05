Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 454,793 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 435,984 shares during the last quarter. VPR Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 598,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,922,000 after buying an additional 280,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $158.56 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.32 and a one year high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.