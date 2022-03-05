Gradient Investments LLC Buys 3,045 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 563,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 46,874 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 223,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PHG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($47.19) to €32.50 ($36.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($57.87) to €46.00 ($51.69) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. ING Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.01. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

